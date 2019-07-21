IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — Officials responded to a drowning in the 200 block of Loblolly Lane on Saturday, according to the Iredell County Sheriff's Office.

The first call came in at 2:15 p.m.

ICSO said the man jumped off a boat and never came back up.

The victim's identity has not been released at this time. Officials say it will be released after his family has been notified.

Troutman officials and Sherills Ford Fire Department officials assisted in the search.

This is a developing story. Stick with NBC Charlotte for the latest information.

