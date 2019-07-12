GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating a crash hitting a person on West Gate City Boulevard last night.

Police say 57-year-old William Hanner was driving around 7 pm when he hit 21-year-old Trevor Vernon trying to cross the street.

First responders took Vernon to the hospital with serious injuries- doctors say his family knows, but cannot release any more information about his condition. All we know is that he is in the hospital and receiving treatment.

We'll stay on top of this developing story.