BURLINGTON, N.C. — Alamance County deputies were called to Eagle Food Mart on Durham Street Ext. Friday for a suspicious person behind the building.

When deputies asked who he was, the man gave a fake name. They later identified him at James Jones.

As deputies continued to question Jones, he took off and ran to his car. Jones put his car in reverse and hit the two deputies and their with his car door. The deputies were not hurt.

Jones then led the deputies on a short, high speed chase. Deputies lost sight of him, but later arrested Jones at his home.

Jones is currently being held in the Alamance County Detention Center under a $135,100 secured bond.