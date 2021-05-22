Man in critical condition after shooting in Winston-Salem

Winston-Salem police say a fight in a parking lot led to the shooting.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police Department says a man has serious injuries after a shooting near the intersection of Ogburn Avenue and Akron Drive.

Police were called to the scene Friday night, around 10:15 p.m. Once they arrived, they found a man in the parking lot, suffering from a gunshot wound in his upper thigh.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital. Police said the man was in stable condition.

Police said the man was involved in an altercation with an unknown suspect, and at some point during the altercation, the victim was shot by the suspect.

Police do not have any information on the suspect.

The Winston-Salem Police Department requests that anyone with information regarding this investigation contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800.