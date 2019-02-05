BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. — A possible road-rage incident is now a homicide investigation after the suspect fled, leaving the victim to die.

It all began as aggressive driving between two drivers as they traveled down Highway 52 around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to a report.

The driver of a gray or silver sedan then reportedly followed a red semi-truck to an area near the Strawberry Railroad Crossing, which is just north of Goose Creek. That's when deputies say the sedan driver shot the truck drive and fled the scene.

The victim was transported by EMS to an area hospital where he later died.

Deputies are now looking for a suspect in what they are now calling a homicide investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has any information, is asked to call the sheriff's office at 843-719-4412 or Crimestoppers at 843-554-1111.