Man killed while driving after a tree fell on his car, police say

Detectives have yet to identify the man.
Credit: Frederick News Post and photographer Bill Green

THURMONT, Md. — Maryland State Police say a man died Friday afternoon after a tree fell on his car while he was driving west of Thurmont.

The crash occurred around noon.

State police Trooper First Class Kevin Carter claims the man was driving west on Maryland Route 77, near the area of Tower Road. While he was driving, a tree fell across the roadway and crushed the man's moving car, Carter says.

Carter believes the man tried to skid or stop, but that the tree ultimately landed on his car, killing him.

He was the only person in the car at the time of the incident, according to a news release.

Detectives have yet to identify the man as of Friday evening.

This is all the information available at this time.

