THURMONT, Md. — Maryland State Police say a man died Friday afternoon after a tree fell on his car while he was driving west of Thurmont.
The crash occurred around noon.
State police Trooper First Class Kevin Carter claims the man was driving west on Maryland Route 77, near the area of Tower Road. While he was driving, a tree fell across the roadway and crushed the man's moving car, Carter says.
Carter believes the man tried to skid or stop, but that the tree ultimately landed on his car, killing him.
He was the only person in the car at the time of the incident, according to a news release.
Detectives have yet to identify the man as of Friday evening.
This is all the information available at this time.
Stay with WUSA9 as we provide updates.
READ NEXT:
Residents in the DMV woke up Friday to cold temperatures and messy weather with rain turning into snow as Arctic air rushes in. This combination has led to power outages across the region and traffic issues just before the holiday weekend.
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.