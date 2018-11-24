ROWAN COUNTY, NC (WFMY) -- Around 12: 00 pm Thanksgiving Day, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Department responded to a hit and run call at 3285 Lincoln Road in Spencer, NC.

Salisbury City Police then responded to a call about a gunshot victim that had just arrived at the Novant Rowan Emergency Room.

The victim sustained one gunshot wound, and unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries shortly after arriving at the Emergency Room.

It was later confirmed that these two calls were related.

The victim was identified as 19-year-old Tyjuan Gibson of Salisbury.

Rowan County Sheriff’s detectives along with Salisbury Police returned to the scene and began an investigation.

As a result of the investigation, detectives were able to confirm that the incident occurred at 3285 Lincoln Avenue and that Gibson was transported by individuals at the residence to the emergency room where he died.

The investigation is currently ongoing.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact Lt. Chad Moose (704) 216-8687, Sgt. R. Mahaley (704) 216-8711, or Detective Ollie Greene (704)216-8686.

