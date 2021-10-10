Man shot overnight in Winston-Salem

It happened at 837 N. Cameron Avenue. at 12:09 a.m. Sunday.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man is recovering Sunday morning after someone shot him overnight in Winston-Salem.

It happened at at 837 N. Cameron Avenue. at 12:09 a.m.

Officers say they found 46-year-old Michael Durant Roper suffering from a gunshot wound to his buttocks. He was transported to local hospital where he was treated for a non-life threatening injury.

Mr. Roper told police he was sitting on the front porch of the home when multiple rounds from a gun were discharged towards the home.

The suspect vehicle, which was described as being black in color, left the area and no further information was provided.