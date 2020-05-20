Many await test results from UNCG-Guilford County COVID-19 test site

Greensboro resident, Hilda Reid, said nearly two weeks after taking the test she has no results and is not sure if it's safe to come out of quarantine.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — North Carolina has continued to ramp up testing for COVID-19 at various community test sites, including more than a dozen in the Triad.

550 people were tested at the Harris Teeter run location at the City of High Point parking deck on Commerce Ave.

Guilford County Heath officials said 1,351 people have been tested at the UNCG site which is run by the health department.

However, some said they still haven't gotten their results from the first week of the testing.

68-year-old Hilda Reid said out of caution she went to the UNCG parking deck for the COVID-19 test on the very first day the site opened to the public.

But nearly two weeks later, she still has no test results and is not sure if it's safe for her to come out of quarantine just yet.

Reid said she has a compromised immune system as well as seasonal allergies. Earlier in the month she wasn't feeling well and had some symptoms similar to COVID-19 like chills and muscle ache.

When she went to take the COVID-19 tests on May 5 at UNCG, Reid said she was told the results would be back within at least 3-5 business days.

"I figured it would take longer than three days so I called back on the fifth and the sixth day and the eighth day and the 10th day and have not been able to get through," Reid said.

While she said she is feeling slightly better, she still doesn't have the test results, 13 days later. She also doesn't know if it is safe for her to return to interacting with her family

"I just want to be on the safe side and if my sister and niece, if somebody wanted to come over and visit I don't have to stay masked up inside my home," she said.

Reid said her brother still brings her food and leaves it by the door but runs away out of fear before she gets to open it.

The Guilford County Health Department is in charge of conducting the tests happening at UNCG.

WFMY News 2 reached out to leaders there to get an explanation as to why the delay and if this was happening across the board with the tests, but haven't heard back.

