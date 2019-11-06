CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mark Carver has been released from jail.

He was convicted of killing 20-year-old UNC Charlotte student Ira Yarmolenko in a highly publicized trial, but he's long maintained his innocence.

He will be under house arrest after a judge ordered a new trial just last week.

"One step at a time, it's all I can do," Carver said after leaving. "One day at a time."

Last week, Judge Chris Bragg ordered a new trial for Carver, citing ineffective counsel from his original defense attorney and DNA evidence that would be deemed inconclusive by current scientific standards.

Carver now awaits a new trial following a highly-publicized 2011 murder conviction.

"It's been hard, it's been rough," Carver said.

Hugs were exchanged between Carver, his family and his attorney Chris Mumma as he was released from jail. He's not technically a free man, he has an ankle monitor he has to wear as he awaits the new trial.

Carver said the first thing he's planning to do is see his family.

