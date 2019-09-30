GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers posted an alarming video of a masked man, presumably deciding whether or not he should break into a home.

After peeking through a couple of windows, the burglary suspect leaves. A police report indicates this happened on St. Andrews Road on September 21.

WFMY News 2 called Greensboro Police for some home safety tips:

1. Close your curtains so perpetrators can't see inside.

2. Have an alarm system, and home surveillance if possible.

3. Always lock your doors and windows.

4. Keep a porch light on at night.

Police are attempting to identify the partially masked person, please contact Crime Stoppers if you have any information at 336-373-1000.



















