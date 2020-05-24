Video: Massive crowds gather, block street in Daytona Beach over Memorial Day weekend

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The complete opposite of social distancing happened Saturday after large crowds blocked a major street in Daytona Beach.
Chopper video from Volusia County Sheriff's Office shows a crowd gathered on the street around a white car, completely blocking traffic. The video shows one person standing through the sunroof of the car and throwing money at the crowd, along with at least two other people standing outside the car doing the same.
The Daytona Beach Police Department says the crowds gathered on Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Blvd. The crowds dispersed when authorities arrived and no arrests were made.
