GREENSBORO, N.C. — Today, Greensboro is picking up the pieces after a downpour last night.

Just look at this massive tree that fell on a home on Kirby Drive.

A tree removal company spent much of the day trying to remove it from the house, but they might have to bring a crane out to get the job done.

Fortunately, no one was hurt.