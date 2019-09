GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Meet Malfoy, a 2-year-old Pointer mix breed.

Malfoy is neutered and has been with the Guilford County Animal Services since June 27th.

He enjoys rides and long walks.

He's friendly with other dogs and would do well with a family who will take him outside to play so he can run off some of that puppy energy.

He loves to sit near people and be loved on when he's taking a breather.

Malfoy is heart worm negative and ready to be adopted today!