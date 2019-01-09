GREENSBORO, N.C. — Rocket is a 7-week-old kitten looking for a new family to snuggle with.

He was found in the middle of a grocery store parking lot by The Animal Awareness Society with his eyes matted shut.

The store manager took Rocket to the vet for examination. The veterinarian put Rocket on two medications when he was only 4-5 weeks old.

Rocket likes toys, other kittens, and a nice warm lap to curl up in for a nap.

If you're interested in Rocket, visit the Animal Awareness Society's website to complete an adoption application.