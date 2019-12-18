MENTOR, Ohio — Someone in Lake County just hit the jackpot.

According to the Ohio Lottery, a lucky Mega Millions winner purchased last night's winning $372 million ticket at the Giant Eagle store on Tyler Boulevard.

The winning numbers were: 22-30-53-55-56 +16. The Giant Eagle store will also receive a $100,000 selling bonus.

Last night's winner marks the 20th Mega Millions jackpot in the state. The last winner was in May 2018, when a $142 million-winning ticket was sold at Fat Daddy's Road Dog in Moraine.

The winner has 180 days to claim their winnings.

