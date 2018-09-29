SAN ANTONIO — A prominent actress in the Mexican telenovela “Me Declaro Cupable” was arrested in San Antonio Friday afternoon.

Danielle Stefani Arellano, who also goes by Daniela Castro, was charged with theft of $100-$750.

According to a report, a loss prevention officer at SAKS Off 5th at The Rim saw her take hangers with clothing off the rack and place them in her bag. She then walked out of the store without paying for the merchandise, which included several pairs of pants, a skirt and at least one top.

She was apprehended in the parking lot and brought back in, where she was detained in the loss prevention office, according to police. Arellano's husband was at the scene. Officers gave him the actress' belongings, except for her phone. She was taken into custody and the merchandise was returned to the store, according to a report.

According to the Magistrate's Office, she bonded out Friday night on an $800 bond.

The 52-year-old actress is the lead antagonist, Roberta, in “Me Declaro Cupable,” which ran 62 episodes from November 2017 through January on Las Estrellas. “Me Declaro Cupable” translates to “I declare myself guilty” in English.

Her prior work includes a Best Female Antagonist award at the 2015 Premios TVyNovelas for her role in “Lo que la vida me robó.” In English, that translates to “What life stole from me.”

