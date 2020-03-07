Mexico closing US border to nonessential travel between Arizona and Sonora

Checkpoints at Ports of Entry from Arizona to Sonora, Mexico, will verify the purpose of travel to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Officials are limiting border crossings into Mexico to essential travel in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Mexico announced it is closing the border into Sonora, Mexico, from Arizona, the Governor of Sonora announced online.

Between July 2 and July 5, there will be sanitary checkpoints at the border to check the purpose of travel and screen the health of travelers, the Consulate General of Mexico in Phoenix announced on Twitter Thursday.