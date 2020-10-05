Military aircraft from the National Guard's 127th Wing based at the Selfridge Air National Guard Base in Harrison Township plan to salute frontline workers in eight Michigan cities this week.

The 127th Wing is planning the Michigan Strong flyover to show appreciation for the "Michigan heroes who are at the front line battling COVID-19 and providing the vital support that Michiganders need."

The tentative schedule is:

Tuesday, May 12 (KC-135 Flyover) Marquette Lansing Flint

Tuesday, May 12 (A-10 Flyover) Traverse City Grand Rapids Battle Creek

Wednesday, May 13 (K-135 and A-10 Flyover) Novi Detroit



The dates and times are subject to weather conditions. The 127th Wing will give more specific times and a map of the flyover on their Facebook page.

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels are also planning to salute frontline workers in Detroit this week. They have scheduled a flyover for Tuesday, May 12.

