Young cancer patient who inspired Indy's pro athletes passes away

INDIANAPOLIS — A young fan who touched the hearts of several Indianapolis athletes during his battle with cancer has died.

Mason Garvey, who earned the nickname "Mighty Mason" during his fight with Embryonal Rhabdomyosarcoma, passed away Thursday. He was just 9 years old.

Mason became close with Indianapolis Colts defensive back Kenny Moore and Indiana Pacers star Victor Oladipo. Moore met Mason at his school in Center Grove and their friendship took off.

"When I see them together it's a brotherhood. I get teary eyed a little just thinking about it because it's a brotherhood. It's a family. It's genuine care and love," Mason's principal, Trael Kelly said in January.

Both athletes tweeted special condolences upon learning of Mason's passing.

Colts owner Jim Irsay also paid his respects on social media.

"We will miss this little Colts fan," Colts owner Jim Irsay tweeted on Friday. "What a fighter and inspiration. Prayers to Mason and his family."

Mason also formed a bond with 13 Sports reporter Taylor Tannebaum, sharing text messages and playing games over the phone.

"Mason was a light. His sweet soul & smile were everything. He didn’t hug often but when he did, it was the best. His texts made any day better. His fight showed us all how to live," Tannebaum tweeted Friday.