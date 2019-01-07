SACO, Maine — Saco police are asking the public for assistance in locating a missing 15-year-old girl, last seen March 22 leaving Saco in an unknown vehicle.

Kayla Skula was seen leaving a Saco residential facility in the area of Portland Road, from which she arranged transportation, according to police.

The Saco Police Department said it has been working with several Maine and out-of-state law enforcement agencies, as well as the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, as part of the ongoing investigation.

Skula is described as a white female who is 5 feet, 5 inches tall with blonde hair and blue eyes. Police said she has ties to the Lewiston-Auburn and Portland-Westbrook areas, as well as Berkeley County, South Carolina.

Anyone who has seen Skula or may have information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Saco Police Department at (207) 282-8216 or your local law enforcement agency.