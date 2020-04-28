GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are asking for your help finding a missing man from Greensboro.

Investigators said 72-year-old Marion Delano Jones has blue eyes with greyhair and is 5'10. He was last seen wearing baseball cap, glasses, tan plaid shirt, and brown pants.

Mr. Jones is operating a white 2012 Nissan Murano with NC registration tag ELL7062.

Greensboro police said Mr. Jones suffers from dementia or other cognitive impairment.

RELATED: Missing 12-year-old girl found safe

RELATED: 88-year-old Winston-Salem woman found safe

RELATED: Silver Alert cancelled for missing 79-year-old man: Police