LATTA, S.C. — The State Law Enforcement Division says the searching for a missing South Carolina woman with dementia is now over.

Jaxie Rogers, 85, has been found. SLED did not provide any other details about the case. The Dillon County Sheriff's Office tells WPDE-TV she was found in Columbus County, North Carolina and is being taken to a hospital for examination.

She was first reported missing from an IGA in Latta, South Carolina, at 2:07 p.m. Friday. Rogers was sitting in her car while her caregiver went inside the store. When the caregiver reached the counter, they reportedly saw the car slowing the leaving the parking lot.

An Endangered Person Advisory had been issued while investigators searched for Rogers.