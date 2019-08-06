LATTA, S.C. — A search is underway in North Carolina after a missing South Carolina woman with dementia was seen in the area Friday afternoon.

Jaxie Rogers, 85, was last spotted on Progressive Farm Road in Fairmount, North Carolina, around 3:30 p.m. Friday. Latta police have been riding through the Lake View and Fairmount areas since Friday night, but have yet to see any sign of Rogers.

She was first reported missing from an IGA in Latta, South Carolina, at 2:07 p.m. Friday. Rogers was sitting in her car while her caregiver went inside the store. When the caregiver reached the counter, they reportedly saw the car slowing the leaving the parking lot. Police say she may have been spotted on I-95, traveling north, around midday Sunday.

Latta Police Department

Police believe Rogers was the one driving the car, a white 2008 Buick Lacrosse, SC tag DYY232.

Latta Police Department

Rogers, who has dementia, has been entered into the National Crime Information Center. A Silver Alert has not been issued due to requirements in North Carolina, but an Endangered Person Advisory in now in effect.

Police are now asking for the community's help to locate this missing woman. She is 5 feet 4 inches tall weighing about 110 pounds, and was last seen wearing a purple blouse, light blue pants and purple and pink shoes. Her family says she usually does not have to wear glasses any longer so she may not have any on.

If you see her, or have any information, call 911 or the Latta Police Department at (843) 841-3707 or (843) 752-4718.