UPDATE: Michigan State Police said the baby was found Saturday morning, and is safe.

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. - An Endangered Missing Advisory has been issued for 5 day old infant Jeffrey Michael Smith Jr. He has blonde hair and hazel colored eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray onesie with small teddy bears on it.

Michigan State Police believe the baby is with his biological father, Jeffrey Michael Smith Sr. and may be in danger due to comments made by the father to harm the child. Police are on the lookout for a 2003 Black Chevy Tahoe with a plate number of DRE6838.

The baby does not have any additional food or clothing and the father has an active warrant for his arrest out of Emmett Township Public Safety in Battle Creek.

If you have any information about where Jeffrey Michael Smith Jr. or Sr. are, please call 911 or the Emmett Township Department of Public Safety at 269-788-1736.

