CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. — Clarendon County deputies are searching for a missing 17-year-old girl.

Keyonna Latrell Richardson was reported as a runaway juvenile on Saturday April 25, 2020 from her home in Clarendon County. She was last seen wearing burgundy and black sweatpants, black shirt and black Nike “Slides”. She is 5'7'' and 115 pound.

Deputies say Richardson has been communicating with her family but refuses to return home and is in the company of an unknown adult male truck driver.

If you know the where about of this juvenile, please contact the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office Investigation Unit at (803) 435-4414.