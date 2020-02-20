PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. — The body of a missing Clemson University student has been found in Tennessee.

Pickens County deputies were following up on leads that 21-year-old John Andrew Martin may have been in the Sevier County, Tennessee area. Officers then contacted officials in the area to ask assistance.

John Andrew Martin, Jr. was located in Sevier County along with his vehicle. The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office is currently conducting the death investigation surrounding Martin. No foul play is suspected.

“The prayers of the entire Pickens County Sheriff’s Office are with this family and I hope that people will respect their need for privacy as they deal with this tragedy," said Pickens County Sheriff Rick Clark.

Martin was last seen at a residence in the Clemson area around 11 p.m. on Sunday night.

Pickens Sheriff