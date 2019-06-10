CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. — The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for Phyllis Pierce Miller.

Miller is considered missing and endangered.

The Currituck County Sheriff's Office is asking for people to be on the lookout for Miller. She is believed to be suffering from dementia and another cognitive impairment.

She's described as a white woman standing at 5'6" and weighing about 175 pounds. She has short black hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen at 202 Maple Road in Maple, North Carolina in a grey sweat suit, yellow hospital socks and black or blue crocs.

Anyone with information about where Miller is should call the Currituck County Sheriff's Office at 252-232-2216.