DANVILLE, Va. — Doris Moore, 77, suffers from alzheimer’s and she was reported missing this evening.

She left home in a white 2002 Toyota Sienna Van with Virginia Tags JYC-3440. Doris frequents Anglers Park and Rubens on 58. Doris is 5’4”, 140 pounds, grey hair, with brown eyes.

Ms. Moore was last seen wearing light blue slacks, white blouse with grey stripes and possibly a sweater.

Her direction of travel was unknown, and her last know location was in the Schoolfield area where she lives.

Anyone who may have seen this vehicle or Doris is asked to call the Danville Police Department or 911 right away. This is a very dangerous situation with food conditions and plummeting temperatures.

If you have any information about where Ms. Moore could be, please call Danville Police at (434) 799-5111.

