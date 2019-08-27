MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — The Horry County Police Department is working to locate two missing children.

The children, Kash Kayden Small and Kruiz Jayden Small, are described as identical twin five-year-old males.

According to a Facebook post by the Horry County Police Department, they were last seen in the company of their father Jermaine Small on August 20, 2019 in Covington, GA.

The twins are believed to be with their father in the Conway or Myrtle Beach area.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of these individuals should be in touch with the Horry County Police Department at 843-248-1520.