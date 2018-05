Meet Dianna Hutchins.

Her story was submitted by her daughter Milissa Hylton.

Dianna is a mother of three daughters.

Her oldest daughter, was diagnosed with brain cancer.

Her middle daughter was diagnosed with non Hodgkin Lymphoma.

Dianna takes care of her 3 daughters, as well as her four grandchildren.

She even spent 7 weeks living in a hospice home, never leaving the side of her oldest daughter.

Milissa Hylton says she is a hero and has a heart of pure gold!

Congrats to Dianna!

© 2018 WFMY-TV