As the father of late Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson walked off the stage, he shouted, "Geor-gia!" The crowd answered his emotional cry with, "South-ern!"

His son, a 26-year-old, was fatally struck during a February traffic accident in Indianapolis. Police believe Jackson became ill and his Uber driver was helping on the side of Interstate 70 when a black Ford F-150 pickup truck struck them both.

Georgia Southern University, where Jackson walked on to the football team, recognized his academic achievement Saturday by presenting his parents an honorary posthumous degree.

As a senior at Georgia Southern, Jackson was nominated for the Wuerffel Trophy, which acknowledges players who show exemplary community service with athletic and academic achievement. As a professional, he started the Edwin Jackson 53 Foundation.

The program's walk-on process has, since his death, been dubbed the "Edwin Jackson Memorial Walk-On Tryouts."

Jackson was also honored by Colts Owner Jim Irsay, whose $25,000 gift established the Edwin Jackson Memorial Scholarship. Irsay said in a statement that he hopes the scholarship will "honor Edwin's memory and his determination, work ethic and character."

