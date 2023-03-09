'Eat the cake and keep the faith': Mother Curly Davis celebrates 107 birthday

Davis, one of the oldest African Americans in San Diego, was honored at St. Stephens Cathedral.

SAN DIEGO — CBS 8 first introduced San Diego to Mother Curly Davis when she was 105-years-old. Now her family and friends are at St. Stephen's Cathedral celebrating her 107th birthday, making her one of the oldest African Americans in San Diego County.

Sunday, she got an even bigger treat.

"107 years of life!" says the preacher.

She was born on August 25, 1916.

"Does she look 107 to you? No and it's just her true essence and who she is as a human being. She is a woman of God," said church member, Janice Bryant.

In the 1950s, she worked as a seamstress.

"I made potato bags and fruit bags and got into the clothing business. I made my own clothes," said Davis.

Her 86-year-old son was seated behind her. Her first-born son passed away 11 years ago. Davis is a three-time cancer survivor and credits her century of longevity to her faith.

"Give your life to Christ. That’s the number one," said Davis.

Dignitaries from across San Diego praised Mother Curly Davis with proclamations in her honor and made Sunday, September 3, 2023 officially Mother Curly Davis Day.

"Praise God! Praise God! I lost my hearing. I don’t hear well! Everybody is loving to me. Thank the Lord for Jesus," cheers Davis.

"Happy Birthday Mother Curly!" shouts the congregation.

Davis tells people to "eat the cake and keep the faith." She proves folks can have fun even after they're 100.

"Now, can I go?" Davis laughs.

Davis uses a walker and finds it difficult to use the stairways at St. Stephen's Cathedral. If you would to donate to raise money for ramp to make it easier for Mother Curly and other seniors to get in and out of church instead of using stairs, click here or make monetary donations to P.O. Box 740039 San Diego, CA 92174.