ATLANTA — Latonya Trice recounted finding her daughter's mangled and twisted car after she crashed into a MARTA bus on Wednesday night.

She said her daughter had just left her home when the crash happened. When Latonya got to the scene, she couldn't believe what she saw.

"I got up there," she said. "It was awful."

Atlanta Police Captain F. Turner said it was the worst accident he'd come across in his 25 years with the police department.

Atlanta Police said the driver had six passengers in her car when she crossed the center lane on Bolton road near Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway, slamming head-on into a MARTA bus.

"Ejecting three of seven passengers," Captain Turner said.

Five of the seven died and they were all very young.

The victims were 19 months old, 4 years old, 12 years old, 17 years old and 22 years old," Turner said.

Police believe speed was a factor in the crash. Investigators said there were no car seats in the Nissan. There were also no signs of substance abuse. Latonya's daughter is in critical condition along with a family friend.

No one on the MARTA bus was seriously hurt. Latonya's family is praying for her daughter and the teen to survive.

Looking back at that night, Latonya recounted the conversation she had with her daughter before the crash.

"She said, 'Momma?' I said, 'Yeah baby?' She said, 'I love you'," Latonya said. "I said, 'I love you too' and that was her last words to me."

MORE HEADLINES

Don't touch your face! But we found it's actually REALLY hard to do

'There's no crying in baseball': Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson give coronavirus update

Concierge doctors gain patients during coronavirus outbreak