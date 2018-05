ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC - It's been nearly a month since a Tornado ripped through parts of Guilford and Rockingham Counties, but that's not stopping the community from stepping in to help those in need.

On Thursday, the Newcomers Motorcycle Club out of Alamance County contributed $750 to the #2Cares campaign.

One rider told us everyone in the motorcycle club has been blessed and they don't mind giving back to the community.

The $750 donation will help get new school supplies.

© 2018 WFMY