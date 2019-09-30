CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A large fire caused major damage at an historic religious campground in Catawba County late Sunday into Monday, firefighters said.

More than a dozen fire departments were called to a fire at Balls Creek Campground in Catawba Sunday night. According to Catawba County Emergency Management, at least 14 crews were called to the multi-alarm fire, including Charlotte Fire Department.

A little before midnight Sunday, Catawba County Emergency Management said 30% of the tents involved in the fire were still burning. The fire was declared under control by 1:30 a.m. with crews remaining at the campground to monitor any hot spots.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Officials have not yet determined how much damage was caused by the fire. As of 4:35 a.m. Monday, no injuries have been reported.

PHOTOS: Massive fire at historic Balls Creek Campground

The Balls Creek Campground was established in 1853 and placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1990, according to the campground's website.

ALSO ON WCNC: