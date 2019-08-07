GREENSBORO, N.C. — "It was crazy, I was like 'Oh my gosh, I hope that I don't get flooded' you know? said Margaret Johnson, "I didn't want to drive through all that."

On her way to dinner Sunday, Margaret Johnson found herself faced with a bit of a detour.

"Whenever we got up to the stoplight to turn there was a lot of traffic and they just like couldn't figure out where to go. Everyone was turning different ways and everyone was just like turning and driving into the flooded area," said Johnson. Parts of Wendover Avenue saw flash flooding when heavy rain swept through parts of the Triad Sunday evening.

Johnson said she saw several cars get stuck in the water. To avoid doing that, Johnson said she took a different route, and decided to eat dinner somewhere else.

"I didn't want my car to get messed up and I had my kids in the car. My kids were my number one concern," she said.

David Phlegar, with the City of Greensboro's Stormwater Management said the storm drain system in that area is only sized to accommodate the intensity of a 10-year storm.

Phlegar said this area has flooded in past and they had NCDOT analyze road conditions there. They decided to add more curb inlets in 2016 to accommodate those flooding issues and Phlegar said that's helped, but sometimes depending on the intensity of the storm - the inlets can't always keep up.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation owns the road, but they said a municipal agreement makes it so the city maintains this section of Wendover.

"We will contact the city and ask them to check the drains," said NCDOT Public Relations Officer Aaron Moody, "We feel what led to the flash flooding in this area this weekend was the gross amount of rainfall over a short period of time."

If you have concerns or questions, NCDOT asks you to contact them or your local maintenance office.

