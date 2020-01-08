'My son keeps getting lost in the mix' | Family of killed Fort Hood soldier pushes for justice

Brandon Rosecrans was killed back in May. His father said aside from the police and Army, his son's case was forgotten.

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — Brandon Rosecrans' family is continuing to push for justice after he was found shot and killed back in May. His father, Thomas Berg Sr. wants answers.

"Even if you are the person that did it and your conscious is tearing you up, pick that phone up and get it over with," Berg said.

Rosecrans' body was found in the 2100 block of Fuller Ln. in Harker Heights.

Harker Heights PD said it is an on-going investigation. They are waiting on lab results on arson of Rosecrans' car, which is being investigated by the Harker Heights Fire Department in conjunction with the police, according to the HHPD Public Information Officer Lawrence Stewart.

Berg said they are not angry with the Army. He said police have been beside them through it all.

"They've answered every question that they can answer without giving up something that they shouldn't," Berg said.

Berg said he was upset because his son keeps getting "lost in the mix".

He mentioned two high profile Fort Hood soldier's cases, Vanessa Guillen and Gregory Morales.

Berg said the other soldiers who have died deserve just as much interest.

This week, the Guillen family met with President Trump in the Oval Office, both Vanessa's and Gregory's cases were mentioned. Berg said he wrote a letter to President Trump Friday morning.

"I asked Mr. Trump to please contact me. I'd like to have a minute of his ear. I don't need to go there and sit with the man. I just want to talk to him on the phone," Berg said.

He said he wants soldiers to be able to address sexual harassment and get the "I Am Vanessa Guillen" bill passed, but he wants more work done to take care of the other soldiers and their families.

"Because I don't want any other family to have to go through what I went through on May 19," Berg said.