12 Amazon Prime Day deals you didn't know you needed

Amazon

— Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. However, our picks and opinions are independent from USA Today’s newsroom and any business incentives.

Unless you live under a rock (shout-out to Patrick Star), you probably know about Amazon Prime Day. This year, it includes 36 hours of deals on Amazon exclusive to Prime members only—and it's happening now. If you don't have an Amazon Prime membership, today is the day you should consider getting one. Other than having access to all the deals, there are tons of other benefits, including free 2-day shipping, which is a game-changer.

While most of our editors have been updating our list of the best deals all day, I browsed around for things you might not know you needed and guess what I found? A bunch of things I personally didn't know I needed. My bank account is not pleased, but I hope you will be after reading this. You’re welcome in advance.

Here are 12 things you might not know you needed that are on sale for Amazon Prime Day. Happy shopping.

1. A memory foam pillow

Memory Foam Pillow

Amazon

As we’ve reported in the past, your pillows are full of dead bugs. Gross. Disgusting. Help. Replace your pillows with a bougie memory foam pillow—and save money at the same time. Everyone wins. What a fun game.

Get the Coop Home Goods Memory Foam Pillow for $63.99 (Save $16)

2. Eucerin lotion for dry, sensitive skin

Eucerin

Amazon

Skin care is the essence of beauty. And beauty is the essence of skin care. I have no idea what that means, tbh. I just tried to quote Zoolander. Anyway if your skin ever gets irritated, you need lotion at home to heal it. Eucerin's Original Healing Creme has 4.5 stars from over 700 customer reviews, and I feel like I see it in a lot of my friend's and family's bathrooms. Save your skin... on a budget.

Get the Eucerin Original Healing Rich Creme for $14.19 (Save $16.17)

3. A 24-pack of Veggie Straws (arguably the best snack ever)

Veggie Straws

Amazon

Hi my name is Sam and I love Veggie Straws. But not just any Veggie Straws. The Sensible Portions brand sea salt flavor. At my second home, Costco, they sell Veggie Straws in bulk, but they include a zesty ranch flavor I have no interest in. On Amazon, you can buy the sea salt flavor in bulk—and today, this 24-pack on sale. I’m living. I apologize to my body in advance when these come in the mail and I eat 24 packs of Veggie Straws in 24 hours.

Get Sensible Portions Garden Veggie Straws, Sea Salt (Pack of 24) for $14.76 (Save $4.23)

4. Poo-Pourri

Poo-Pourri

Amazon

Do you poop? Chances are, yes. And chances are, it sometimes smells. That’s why you need Poo-Pourri. This liquid gem is not just for you either. It’s for your guests so they don’t stink up your bathroom. There’s only so much candles and reed diffusers can do when nature calls.

Get Poo-Pourri Before-You-Go Toilet Spray for $10.46 (Save $4.49)

5. Crest Whitestrips

Crest Whitestrips

Amazon

I was at the dentist a couple weeks ago when I inquired about teeth whitening. The dentist looked at my slightly yellow-stained teeth (I like coffee) and laughed. “Buy Crest whitestrips,” he said as he put together my gift bag of travel-sized toothpaste and new toothbrush (even though they said I should be using an electric toothbrush—why do you do this, dentists?). I was hesitant to purchase the whitestrips because they’re pricey for something you’re not sure will work. But today they are on sale, so I caved. The dentist approved them after all. Please pray for my teeth when these show up on my doorstep (as long as someone doesn’t steal them). Thank you Amazon Prime Day.

Get Crest 3D Whitestrips for $27.99 (Save $16)

6. Two on-trend pool floats for all your summer party needs

Pool Floats

Amazon

Pool floats are to 2018 as flapper dresses were to the 1920s. The people love them. The people need them. The people buy them. Each year, pool floats keep getting more wild. See: the Inflat-a-Bull. You can literally ride a bull in your pool. We also cannot forget the unicorn. She is a gift to pools everywhere. Both Intex-brand floats are on sale for Prime Day, but they’ll both probably sell out soon. Will I be buying them? Lol, no. I have them already. Will you? Hopefully. Happy floating.

Get the Intex Inflat-a-Bull Pool Float for $28.63 (Save 52%)

Get the Intex Unicorn Ride-On Pool Float for $11.89 (Save 37%)

7. An aromatherapy diffuser

Aromatherapy Diffuser

Amazon

Fill your home with soothing smells for a bargain. Oil diffusers ALWAYS sell out—on sale or not. If you’re into nice smelling things, package your Poo-Pourri with an aromatherapy diffuser. SMELLS 4 DAYS.

Get the Anjou Essential Oil Diffuser for $16.99 (Save $11)

8. Reusable containers for all your meal prepping needs

Bento Boxes

Amazon

Every Sunday, I try to meal prep. If I don’t, I will run around like a chicken with her head cut off for 5 days straight eating snacks as meals and also as snacks. Meal prepping doesn’t only help me eat healthy. It also helps me stay sane. Plastic food storage containers are essential for meal prepping, but for some reason they always go missing. That’s why a 20-pack of best-selling Bento Boxes would be a Sunday savior—on sale or not.

Get the 20-Pack of Bento Boxes for Meal Prepping for $14.44 (Save $5.55)

9. A pack of 3 hair brushes that moonlight as detangler

Wet Hair Brushes

Amazon

Back in the day, I subscribed to the POPSUGAR Must Have Box and got a bunch of trendy swag delivered to my apartment every month. One month, I received the gift of the Wet Brush Detangler Hair Brush and I haven't used another hair brush since. This pack of 3 is on sale today, and if you have hair to brush, I personally recommend it.

Get the Wet Brush Detangler Hair Brushes Pack of 3 for $9.82 (Save $3.17)

10. The card game “What Do You Meme?”

What Do You Meme?

Amazon

Do you like memes? Do you like games? Then you need this fun party game. It’s like Cards Against Humanity, but with memes. It could be a fun gift for you or a friend. Get it while it’s on sale. Your friends will thank you later.

Get the What Do You Meme? Card Game for $20.99 (Save $9)

11. The Tile Tracker for people who are always losing their phone and keys (AKA me)

Tile Tracker

Amazon

Irresponsible people, rejoice! A 2-pack of the popular and 4-star rated Tile Tracker is on sale for Amazon Prime Day. Not only will they help you stop losing your stuff, they double as a cute accessory too. Loves it, said Paris Hilton in 2004.

Get the Tile Mate Tracker Style and Sport 2-Pack for $34.99 (Save $10)

12. Lip gloss in the shape of wine bottles

Wine Lip Gloss

Amazon

Wait, these are so cute. Discovered by our very own beauty editor, Jessica Teich, I couldn’t resist putting them on this list. Why, you ask? Because I didn’t know I needed them. Amazon Prime Day: helping chronic money spenders find new things to spend money on, one deal at a time.

Get the Wine Bottle Lip Gloss for $10.99 (Save $2.86)

*Deal claimed, but you can go on the waitlist.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com