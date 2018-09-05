15 grilling accessories with a cult following—and why they’re worth it

Once the weather starts heating up, we’re finally able to fire up our grills. But even if you have one of the best grills on the market, there are still a few grilling accessories you should invest in whether you’re a novice or a grill master.

If you want to level up your grilling game this summer, but aren't sure where to start, the best place to start is by checking out what everyone is buying. Don't worry, we did the hard part for you and found the 15 most popular grilling accessories on Amazon that will make your next cookout absolute fire.

1. A charcoal grill starter that's better than lighter fluid

Weber Rapidfire Chimney Starter

Weber

Honestly, if you're still starting a charcoal grill with lighter fluid instead of one of these things, you really need to stop what you're doing, get this chimney starter, and never look back. A grill starter like this lights charcoal quickly and evenly, and doesn't mess with the taste of your food like lighter fluid can.

Reviews: 5,350

Average rating: 4.8 stars

Get the Weber Rapidfire Chimney Starter for $19.98

2. A complete grill set to tackle any menu

Cuisinart 14-Piece Deluxe Stainless-Steel Grill Set

Cuisinart

A grill master is only as good as the tools they're using, right? This set from Cuisinart has everything you could possibly need at your next cookout. It also comes with a useful carrying case, so you can bring your tools with you on your next vacation.

Reviews: 1,084

Average rating: 4.3 stars

Get the Cuisinart 14-Piece Deluxe Stainless-Steel Grill Set for $27.49

3. A cast iron skillet to cook more food outside

Lodge Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet

Lodge

Cast iron skillets are amazing because you can go from the stovetop directly into the oven. But, did you ever think you can use it on your grill too? This is great for cooking side dishes and smaller foods without risking them slipping through the grates and into the coals. Not only is this cast iron skillet from Lodge our absolute favorite, but Amazon customers across the country agree.

Reviews: 9,384

Average rating: 4.5 stars

Get the Lodge Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet for $29.99

4. The best meat thermometer for fool-proof results

Habor Meat Thermometer

Reviewed /Lindsay D. Mattison

There’s nothing worse than cutting into an undercooked or overcooked piece of meat. A digital meat thermometer can save you the pain and embarrassment of serving less than perfect food, and this one from Habor is the best affordable one we’ve ever tested and one of the most popular outdoor cooking accessories on Amazon. It's literally a lifesaver for those who can't tell how cooked something is by looking at or touching it.

Reviews: 1,496

Average rating: 4.6 stars

Get the Habor Meat Thermometer for $8.69

5. A tough grill brush to keep things clean

Kona Bristle Free Barbecue Grill Brush

Kona

Let’s be honest, grills get gross, especially if you’re not diligent about cleaning them after each use. We've all been there, but this year, why not get a good grill brush and set a goal to keep it cleaner so your food tastes amazing all summer long? People love this grill brush because doesn’t have any bristles, which means you won't end up with stray bits of metal in your food.

Reviews: 1,997

Average rating: 4.3 stars

Get the Kona Bristle Free Barbecue Grill Brush for $19.95

6. An immersion circulation for meat perfection

Anova Bluetooth Precision Cooker

Reviewed / Kyle Looney

Pro tip: sous vide your meat to the perfect temperature before throwing it on the grill for a quick sear and a perfect char. You won’t have to worry about undercooked meat, and it’s way quicker and easier when you’re serving a large group of people. If that sounds good to you, you’ll want to invest in an immersion circulator—the Anova is our favorite, and Amazon buyers agree.

Reviews: 3,805

Average rating: 4.2 stars

Get the Anova Bluetooth Precision Cooker for $109

7. A non-stick grill mat for more versatility

Kona Non-Stick BBQ Grill Mat

Kona

This grill mat from Kona is one of the best on the market, and one of the most popular grilling accessories on Amazon. It can handle temperatures up to 600 degrees, is one of the thickest on the market, and is super easy to clean. Plus, it's super handy when you're cooking food that might slip through the grates of the grill.

Reviews: 4,511

Average rating: 4.6 stars

Get the Kona Non-Stick BBQ Grill Mat for $19.95

8. Cubes to help ignite the flame

Weber Lighter Cubes

Weber

Honestly, it can sometimes be difficult to get the coals lit on your charcoal grill, especially if it’s raining or windy. If a chimney starter seems too advanced or difficult, lighter cubes are another great option to make things a little easier. Other grill lovers adore these because they're odorless, non-toxic, and will light even when wet.

Reviews: 2,089

Average rating: 4.7 stars

Get the Weber Lighter Cubes for $3.99

9. A hamburger press for perfect patties

Weston Burger Hamburger Press

Weston

You could get your hands messy shaping burgers that may or may not cook evenly—or you could have a press do it for you. People love this one from Weston because you can adjust the weight from 1/4 to 3/4 pounds. No matter how hungry your guests are, this press will help you make patties that cook evenly to perfection.

Reviews: 1,258

Average rating: 4.4 stars

Get the Weston Burger Hamburger Press for $17.99

10. Claws to shred meat in minutes

Bear Paws Shredder Claws

Bear Paws

Shredding meat can be really tedious, especially if you're still just using a couple of forks to get the job done. These meat shredding claws are super popular among Amazon shoppers because they make quick work of whatever meat you need shredded, and they won't sip while you tear your food up.

Reviews: 2,676

Average rating: 4.7 stars

Get the Bear Paws Shredder Claws for $12.95

11. A basket for easily grilling veggies

Grillux Vegetable Grill Basket

Grillux

Cookouts shouldn't just be about the meat. Reviewers love this grill basket because it heats up evenly and cooks a big batch of veggies all at once. You can also flip it over to grill fish or pizza, giving you new ways to enjoy a backyard cookout.

Reviews: 728

Average rating: 4.7 stars

Get the Grillux Vegetable Grill Basket for $19.97

12. Gloves that keep your hands safe in the heat

Grill Heat Aid Extreme Heat Resistant Grill Gloves

Grill Heat Aid

This pair of heat-resistant gloves has saved hundreds of grillers from burned fingers and dropped plates of food. They are heat resistant up to 932 degrees, and some reviewers have even used them to grab burning logs in their fire pits and bowls.

Reviews: 2,716

Average rating: 4.6 stars

Get the Grill Heat Aid Extreme Heat Resistant Grill Gloves for $28.11

13. A roasting rack for beer can chicken

Cave Tools Beer Can Chicken Roaster Rack

Cave Tools

Chicken on the grill is always delicious, but if you want it to be as moist as possible, you need to try beer can chicken. This entails propping the chicken up and slipping an open and half-empty beer can inside to help hold it upright. To ensure it doesn't fall over mid-grill, you'll want to invest in the most popular grill-safe roasting rack. Lots of reviewers love how deep the tray is, saying it gives them enough room to grill their veggies at the same time as the chicken.

Reviews: 153

Average rating: 4.8 stars

Get the Cave Tools Beer Can Chicken Roaster Rack for $24.99

14. A light for late-night grilling

Zeust Barbecue Grill Light

Zeust

If you've ever tried to grill at night with a poor patio light in the middle of the night, it's time to upgrade to a grill light. This one is bright enough to illuminate your entire work surface, but the thing people love most is that it easily clips onto the lid letting you grill hands-free.

Reviews: 633

Average rating: 4.3 stars

Get the Zeust Barbecue Grill Light for $14.99

15. Long-lasting skewers for kabobs

These stainless steel skewers are a sustainable upgrade from those disposable wooden ones many of us tend to rely on, so we weren't surprised to see them among the most popular grilling accessories. Not only are they great for kabobs and veggie skewers, but some reviewers have found they're really handy when it comes to flipping food on the grill.

Reviews: 403

Average rating: 4.1 stars

Get the G & F Stainless Steel BBQ Skewers for $9.96

