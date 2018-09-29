BROOKHAVEN, Miss. – Two Mississippi police officers were killed in a shootout early Saturday morning.

The Brookhaven officers, who were responding to a report of shots fired, were identified as Patrolman James White, 35, and Cpl. Zach Moak, 31.

At a news conference Saturday, Police Chief Kenneth Collins described the two officers as fallen heroes, "doing what officers often do for one another."

“They responded to the call and another was under fire, and that’s when the officer jumped in to help. They’re both heroes,” he said.

A suspect, Marquis Flowers, 25, who was wounded in the gunfire, is in custody and was transported to a Jackson hospital. He is the only suspect involved, although others have been questioned about the shooting, Mississippi Department of Public Safety spokesman Warren Strain said at the news conference.

Brookhaven police received the call from a neighborhood about a mile north of the Brookhaven high school at about 4:47 a.m. CDT. White responded to the residence first, with Moak quickly behind him, the chief said.

Details of the shooting remain sparse. However, the chief said both officers were wearing bulletproof vests and equipped with body cameras. Strain said the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations, which is investigating the shooting, will review any recording for additional details on what happened. Lincoln County Coroner Clay McMorris was not immediately available for comment.

By mid-morning, investigators had sealed off the three roads leading to the residence as residents looked on from their porches. Witnesses had different recollections of what occurred. Some said they hadn't heard any gunshots in the densely packed neighborhood. Another resident, who asked not to be identified, said he did hear the shots and immediately jumped to the floor for safety.

Collins described the events that unfolded as something that could happen to his officers anytime, anywhere.

"This was one of hundreds of calls we get on a day-to-day basis where this doesn't happen," he said

Moak graduated from Enterprise Attendance Center in Lincoln County and studied auto mechanics at Copiah-Lincoln Community College. He began his career with the Brookhaven Police Department in August 2015.

White had returned to work for the department in June 2015 after a stint with the Monticello Police Department, about 20 miles east of Brookhaven.

The shooting deaths come 16 months after former Brookhaven officer turned Lincoln County Deputy William Durr was killed in a shooting rampage that left seven others dead as well. Willie Cory Godbolt, who was arrested May 28, 2017, is awaiting trial. He faces the death penalty if convicted.

The flag outside the city's police department was lowered to half-staff shortly after the shooting.

"This is devastating for our community, especially given what has already happened so recently," Brookhaven Mayor Joe Cox said.

"Our community is strong, and we'll pull together as a family. Our sympathies go out to the families and we want them to know we'll be with them to support them as they cope with this tragedy."

In a statement issued on Twitter, Gov. Phil Bryant asked for prayers "for the family and loved ones of these fallen heroes."

