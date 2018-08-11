In just three minutes Wednesday night, 12 people were killed, and many others injured after after a gunman unloaded his semi-automatic handgun in Southern California bar in Southern California.

About 40 miles west of Los Angeles, hundreds of people — many of them college students — were inside the Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks, Calif. At least 11 people were killed at the scene; a deputy later died from his injuries, said Ventura County Sheriff Geoff Dean. The gunman, later identified by police as Ian David Long, was found dead inside.

Here's a look at how the Wednesday evening's events unfolded, as detailed by the Ventura County Sheriff's Department:

Location

The western-style bar’s website says it’s the county's "largest dance hall and live music venue," with a 2,500 square-foot dance floor, pool room, and areas for eating and drinking. It's been open for more than 25 years.

The bar is popular with students from nearby California Lutheran University and is close to California State University Channel Islands, Pepperdine University and Moorpark College. “Multiple” Pepperdine University students who attend school in Malibu were at the bar during the shooting, the university said Thursday morning.

Wednesday evening

According to witnesses, Long says nothing as he shoot. People use furniture to break windows and jump out of second-floor windows to escape. Some hide under pool tables, others in an attic.

The shooting lasts for about three minutes, but it's one of the most deadly of the year.

Thursday morning

Sgt. Ron Helus, of the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, died after being shot while responding to a mass shooting at the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks, Calif.

Ventura County Sheriff's Office

After deputy Helus had been shot several times, the patrolman pulls him out of the building. Other officers soon arrive, enter the building and find 11 people dead.

Helus, a 29-year veteran of the department, was looking to retire "in the next year or so," Ventura County Sheriff Geoff Dean said.

"Ron was a hardworking dedicated sheriff’s sergeant," said Dean, trying to hold back tears. "He was totally committed. He gave his all. Tonight, as I told his wife, he died a hero because he went in to save lives, to save other people."

Helus, 54, was survived by his wife and son.

A Marine corporal, Long served for five years from 2008 to 2013, including a tour in Afghanistan, according to Marine Corps records. He was known to law enforcement for minor offenses, including traffic violations.

The home of suspected nightclub shooter Ian David Long is searched on November 8 2018, in Thousand Oaks, California. - The gunman who killed 12 people in a crowded California country music bar has been identified as 28-year-old Ian David Long, a former Marine, the local sheriff said Thursday. The suspect, who was armed with a .45-caliber handgun, was found deceased at the Borderline Bar and Grill, the scene of the shooting in the city of Thousand Oaks northwest of downtown Los Angeles. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP)ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images ORG XMIT: Shooting ORIG FILE ID: AFP_1AO6HY

ROBYN BECK, AFP/Getty Images

SOURCE Ventura County Star; Associated Press; USA TODAY research

