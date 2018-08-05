PALM SPRINGS, Calif. — A magnitude 4.5 earthquake shook the Coachella Valley in California on Tuesday morning and it was followed by a smaller one just a few minutes later.

asset not included because it is a duplicate of primary asset

The larger temblor occurred 4:49 a.m. It was centered about six miles north of Cabazon, Calif., according to the United States Geological Survey.

Four minutes later, there was a magnitude 3.2 earthquake in the same area.

More than 9,000 people used the U.S. Geological Survey's citizen reporting website to say they felt it, but the Riverside County Fire Department received no reports of damage or injuries.

April 22: Earthquake centered in Joshua Tree National Park shakes the Coachella Valley

"You heard the shaking before you felt it," Cristina Candelaria told KABC-TV in Redlands, Calif., about 30 miles west of Cabazon.

The temblors are the latest to shake the Coachella Valley in recent weeks. On at least two occasions last month, local residents dealt with moderate earthquakes that were centered in the area.

On April 1, a magnitude 3.7 earthquake was centered about five miles northeast of Aguanga, Calif., located 33 miles southwest of Palm Springs, Calif.

That was followed by a magnitude 3.9 earthquake on April 22. It was centered just two miles from Sky Valley on the edge of Joshua Tree.

Contributing: The Associated Press. Follow Colin Atagi on Twitter: @TDSColinAtagi

A look at some of California's worst earthquakes SAN FRANCISCO - OCTOBER 17: General view of debris after the earthquake, measuring 7.1 on the richter scale, rocks game three of the World Series between the Oakland A's and San Francisco Giants at Candlestick Park on October 17, 1989 in San Francisco, California. Despite some discussion to cancel, baseball Commissioner Fay Vincent agrees to allow the series to continue. Play resumed October 25, and the A's go on to sweep the Giants in four games. 01 / 15 SAN FRANCISCO - OCTOBER 17: General view of debris after the earthquake, measuring 7.1 on the richter scale, rocks game three of the World Series between the Oakland A's and San Francisco Giants at Candlestick Park on October 17, 1989 in San Francisco, California. Despite some discussion to cancel, baseball Commissioner Fay Vincent agrees to allow the series to continue. Play resumed October 25, and the A's go on to sweep the Giants in four games. 01 / 15

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com