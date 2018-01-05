Most major U.S. automakers reported sales declines in April, but the industry won't lose any sleep over it.

Automakers remain healthy, with overall sales at high levels. Plus, drivers are increasingly buying bigger, more profitable vehicles and ditching less-profitable passenger cars.

That's reflected in our monthly list of the five hottest sellers in the industry, based on momentum, volume and buzz. Here's the (subjective) list for April.

1. Jeep Wrangler

A total redesign of the Wrangler is paying whopping dividends for Jeep maker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles.

This vehicle is red-hot. April sales soared 58% to 29,776.

The Wrangler's loyal following has latched onto the model's overhaul. And it doesn't hurt that SUVs are what Americans are looking for.

The all-new Jeep Wrangler has been well-received by enthusiasts. Early sales have been strong.

2. Jeep Compass

This SUV, which was redesigned for the 2017 model year, surged in April.

Sales more than tripled to 11,521 units.

After a "very painful transition year" in which Jeep was awaiting redesigned products, "Jeep’s very much back in the game," Autotrader analyst Michelle Krebs said.

3. Subaru Crosstrek

Every model in Subaru's lineup posted a sales decline in April — except this one.

And yet overall Subaru sales still rose. That shows how impressive the Crosstrek's performance was in April.

Crosstrek sales surged 69.9% to 12,266 units. A recent redesign has proved exceptionally popular.

4. Toyota C-HR

This subcompact crossover is building momentum after it debuted about a year ago.

Sales totaled 3,923 units in April, the first April with production at normal levels. That makes it a better seller than the Toyota Yaris and Toyota Avalon sedans.

Top premium SUV: Porsche Macan

5. Porsche Macan

The crossover revolution knows no bounds, luxury included.

The Porsche Macan enjoyed a 32.5% sales increase in April. It's the brand's best-seller.

