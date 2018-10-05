President Trump announced Thursday that he will meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore on June 12.
Here's what you need to know about the city-state where this historic summit will take place.
1. It's a diverse global hub
Singapore, located in the Malay Peninsula, once served as a British colonial trading post. It became a sovereign state in 1965 and, in the decades since, has established itself as a major international financial hub. The country's population — estimated to be around 5.6 million — is made up of people of Chinese, Malay and Indian descent.
2. It's considered a neutral site
Originally, Trump had discussed the idea of meeting with Kim in the demilitarized zone between North and South Korea. But that was eventually nixed in favor of a more neutral site.
Of course, Singapore is closer to Kim than Trump, geographically. Both will have to travel thousands of miles to get there; Kim will travel more than 2,900 miles, while Trump will travel more than 9,600 miles.
3. That has ties to North Korea...
Singapore officially has a bilateral relationship with North Korea. But it suspended its trade relations with the country back in November, under toughening U.N. sanctions over North Korea's weapons program. Singapore also hosts a North Korean embassy.
4. And to the United States
Singapore also has a close relationship with the United States, with which it has a bilateral free trade agreement. The United States opened its first consulate there in 1836, when the island was still a part of the British Empire. Per the State Department, the United States is Singapore's largest foreign investor. Additionally, the U.S. Navy stations some of its ships at a naval base there.
5. It's played host to another historic meeting
In 2015, Chinese President Xi Jinping chose Singapore to host his meeting with then-Taiwan President Ma Ying-jeou. It was the first time the leaders of China and Taiwan had met since the end of the Chinese civil war in 1949.
