NATION-NOW
Photo: USA TODAY
50,000 women suffer injuries or complications in childbirth every year. Hear their stories.
'I am one of the 50,000'
Author:
Cara Kelly, USA TODAY
Published:
6:52 PM EDT July 25, 2018
Updated:
9:38 AM EDT July 26, 2018
Every year, 50,000 women in the U.S. suffer injuries or severe complications related to childbirth. Many are lucky to survive. They want you to hear their stories.
USA TODAY
