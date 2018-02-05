Motorists drive surrounded by smog in New Delhi, India, Nov. 8, 2017.

Altaf Qadri, AP

Nine out of 10 people around the world breathe polluted air, according to a report released Wednesday by the World Health Organization (WHO).

An "alarming" 7 million people die each year from air pollution, the report said, as air pollution levels remain dangerously high in many parts of the world.

More than 90% of pollution-related deaths occur in low- and middle-income countries, mainly in Asia and Africa.

“Air pollution threatens us all, but the poorest and most marginalized people bear the brunt of the burden,” said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the WHO. Breathing polluted air can lead to heart disease, a stroke and lung cancer, the WHO said.

This report is the largest air pollution survey undertaken of world cities.

The WHO survey also named New Delhi as the world's most polluted big city. Other polluted megacities, with populations over 14 million, include Cairo; Dhaka, Bangladesh; Mumbai, India; and Beijing.

“Many of the world’s megacities exceed WHO’s guideline levels for air quality by more than five times, representing a major risk to people’s health,” said Maria Neira, the WHO director for environment and public health.

Air pollution is measured by how many grains of "particulate matter" (PM) are in a cubic meter. PM is broken down into two groups: PM10 and PM2.5, which are measurements of the particle in micrometers.

More: The USA's long battle against air pollution isn't over yet, as air quality improvements are slowing down

More: California has eight of 10 most polluted U.S. cities

More: The Taj Mahal is turning green because of pollution

For human health, the toxic PM2.5 particles of black carbon and sulfate "pose the greatest problems, because they can get deep into your lungs, and some may even get into your bloodstream," the Environmental Protection Agency said.

For perspective, the width of a human hair is 30 times larger than a single PM2.5 particle.

India has 14 of the 15 top polluted cities in the world, in terms of the dangerous PM2.5 particles, the report said. .

Indian environment officials told Reuters that the WHO findings were embarrassing but not surprising.

The report also shows some countries are trying to reduce air pollution. China, for example, is taking serious strides to clean up its air, and the WHO said India should follow China's example.

This is the WHO's fourth report on air quality. compiling air pollution levels from more than 4,300 cities and towns in 108 countries.

Delhi residents deal with choking smog Runners take part in the New Delhi 10K challenge amid heavy smog in New Delhi on Nov. 6, 2016. Thick smog has blanketed the capital for days, with local and central authorities meeting to resolve the crisis. The reading for pollutants in the atmosphere breached the 1,000 microgram mark for the first time in one neighborhood in south Delhi, 10 times the World Health Organization's recommended level. 01 / 16 Runners take part in the New Delhi 10K challenge amid heavy smog in New Delhi on Nov. 6, 2016. Thick smog has blanketed the capital for days, with local and central authorities meeting to resolve the crisis. The reading for pollutants in the atmosphere breached the 1,000 microgram mark for the first time in one neighborhood in south Delhi, 10 times the World Health Organization's recommended level. 01 / 16

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com