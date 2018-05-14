A sunset on the shoreline of Gabriola Island, in British Columbia, Canada.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police say someone found a human foot inside a hiking boot along the shores of British Columbia, the 14th such discovery since 2007.

Canadian authorities say a man was walking the beach on Gabriola Island, on the west coast of the country, when he found a "disarticulated" human foot inside a boot wedged between logs last week.

Police said no additional remains were found. RCMP is working with the British Columbia Coroners Service to investigate.

It's the 14th foot to wash ashore in British Columbia since 2007, when authorities found a foot inside a sneaker belonging to man who had gone missing since 2004, according to a map created by the British Columbia Coroners Service.

The most recent was last December, when a left foot was found near Jordan River in British Columbia. In most of the cases, DNA analysis has linked the feet to people who have gone missing. In one instance, two feet found belonged to the same person.

So why are all these feet washing up on the shores of British Columbia? As Vox explains, part of it is related to a combination of winds and ocean currents, as well as feet tend to naturally separate from the body when they're in water.

Also of note: the detached feet have their own flotation device in running shoes. "Notice there are no feet washing ashore in stiletto heels or flip-flops," Gail Anderson, the co-director of the Center for Forensic Research at Simon Fraser University in British Columbia, explained to Vox. "Also, today’s running shoes are much more buoyant than in the past."

