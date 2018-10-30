LOS ANGELES—At $999, Apple's new 12.9-inch iPad Pro, out next week, is the most expensive iPad tablet ever.

That's double the price of the first iPad, introduced in 2010, which had an opening price of $499. Sure, there's the 11-inch version starting at $799, but at Talking Tech we taking the perspective of go big or go home.

Consumers eager to snap up the new iPad with the 12.9-inch screen, edge-to-edge display that resembles current, premium iPhones and FaceID to unlock the device will pay a lot more than just one grand if they plan on souping it up. For that, we get almost $3,000—once we add in taxes, fees, accessories and two-year support from Apple Care.

New top of the line iPad Pro

Apple

This compares to $899 for the starting price of Microsoft's Surface Pro 6, with 11.5-inch screen, 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. If you add in $99 for pen and $129 for cover, that totals $1,127. Or compare it to $799 for Google's soon-to-launch PixelSlate, with a 12.3-inch screen, 8 GB RAM and 64 GB of storage, similar to the iPad Pro specs. Add $199 for keyboard and $99 for pen for a total of $1,097.

Even the new MacBook Air, which starts at $1,199, would be slightly less than the new iPad Pro, with more functionality, if souped up, coming in at $2,631.91, with a 1.5 terabyte solid state hard drive, 8 GB of RAM, Apple Care and tax.

While the top-of-the-line iPad Pro starts at $999 for 64 GB of storage, it's $1,149 if you add in cellular connectivity. Add different storage combinations and watch the price creep up: $1,149 (or $1,299 with cellular) for 256 GB storage, $1,349 (or $1,499) for 512 GB and $1,749 (or $1,899) for the new 1 terabyte offering.

Then, start adding the accessories.

—The Pencil, for drawing on the iPad, $129.

—Keyboard, for typing on the iPad like a computer, $199.

—Case: $99

—USB-C SD card reader, for photographers to import their photos. $39

—USB-C to USB dongle. The new iPad switches from the Lightning port, which iPhone users turn to for iPhone charges, to USB-C. So if you want to, say, charge your iPhone in an iPad that's connected to power, you'll need the $19 dongle.

This all comes to $2,384. Add AppleCare, tax and fees (from where we are in Los Angeles), you're looking at a final tally of $2,756.74.

What a souped up Apple iPad Pro will cost you

Screen grab

While the new iPad Pro is touted as a laptop replacement for creative pros, it still hobbles the users. Unlike, say, a MacBook Pro laptop that also has a USB-C slot for charging the computer and plugging in an external hard drive—essential for filmmakers, photographers and the like, you cannot plug a drive into the USB-C slot, Apple says.

Readers, what do you think? Would you pay nearly $3,000 for the the new, top-of-the-line iPad Pro, which goes on sale Nov, 7th? Let's talk about it on Twitter, where I'm @jeffersongraham

