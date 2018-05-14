Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on March 23, 2018, in a pre-wedding visit to Northern Ireland.

Karwai Tang, WireImage

Voice assistant technology may be our 'something new'

It's royal wedding week. The dress, the rituals, the drama surrounding Meghan Markle's father: We have so many questions. Now, Alexa has (more) answers. The Amazon group that preps Alexa for news and cultural events has been adding information for months so no one gets the dreaded "here’s what I found on the Web" answer to questions about Saturday's wedding of Prince Harry and America's princess. Can't get enough of the royal wedding? Right this way:

Two more women we're talking about right now

• First lady Melania Trump underwent a procedure to treat a benign kidney condition Monday, the White House said in a statement. She will stay in the hospital the rest of the week, recovering at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

• Margot Kidder died. The vivacious actress played Lois Lane in the Superman movies opposite Christopher Reeve and then waged a public battle with bipolar disorder. She was 69.

One thing you can bet on? Sports betting

The Supreme Court handed a victory to New Jersey Monday, ruling 6-3 that a law prohibiting widespread sports betting outside Nevada is unconstitutional. Simplify: States may now legalize sports gambling. They could use money generated from the gambling as government revenue. Winners: The Garden State and former governor Chris Christie, who had challenged the federal law in order to help the state's ailing casinos and racetracks. West Virginia is one of many states ready to roll as soon as the restriction is lifted. Losers: The National Collegiate Athletic Association and the four major professional sports leagues — baseball, football, basketball and hockey. Sports leagues would prefer federal regulation over separate rules by each state. What changed everything: Internet gambling.

It was a deadly day along Israel's border with Gaza. Tuesday could be worse.

More than 50 Palestinians were killed Monday in mass protests along the border with Gaza while Israel celebrated the U.S. Embassy's contentious move to Jerusalem from Tel Aviv. The ongoing demonstrations reached a violent apex as Israel also marked 70 years since the Jewish nation was established. And Tuesday could be worse. Palestinians annually mark their resulting displacement on Nakba Day, or the Day of Catastrophe, on May 15. What do the Palestinians want? The "right of return" for Palestinian refugees who fled or were driven from their homes in what is now Israel. Israel says it has the right to defend its borders, protect its citizens and prevent illegal infiltration.

An eruption of Hawaii's Kilauea volcano could rain down car-sized boulders

Frustration, anxiety and unpredictable 2,000-degree lava are taking their toll on Hawaii’s Big Island, where a new fissure Monday sent gases and lava exploding into the air. So far: Nearly 40 homes and other buildings have been lost to lava. Nearby residents have been told to evacuate. Plumes of poisonous gases are killing trees and grass. And now the volcano appears ready to explode, although the damage is expected to radiate only about 12 miles from the crater. That hopefully would leave Hilo, the island’s largest city, untouched.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com